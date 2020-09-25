A male victim has been taken to a trauma centre following a daylight shooting in Pickering.

Durham Regional Police said they received a call about a shooting at a home on Sheppard Avenue, near Whites Road, at around 12:30 p.m.

Police said the victim is being transported to a GTA trauma centre. There was no immediate word on his condition.

One suspect is currently outstanding, but there is no suspect description so far, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.