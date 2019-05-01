

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a male is unresponsive after a possible stabbing at a residence in Rexdale.

It happened at an address near John Garland and Humber College boulevards.

Police say that the incident was first reported to them as a shooting but is now being investigated as a possible stabbing.

They say that a male victim in his mid 20s to mid 30s was found at the scene with injuries. He is not being transported to hospital, according to police.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.

Police are currently on scene.