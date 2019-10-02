Male victim critically injured in downtown stabbing
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 11:07PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 2, 2019 11:24PM EDT
A male victim has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the city's downtown core.
Police received multiple calls about a stabbing at University Avenue and King Street shortly before 11 p.m.
Officers arrived to find a male victim suffering from serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, Toronto police said. He was rushed to a trauma centre by paramedics.
One person has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing, police said.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.