

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male victim has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the city's downtown core.

Police received multiple calls about a stabbing at University Avenue and King Street shortly before 11 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a male victim suffering from serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, Toronto police said. He was rushed to a trauma centre by paramedics.

One person has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.