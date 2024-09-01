One person has been pronounced dead following a shooting in the Belgravia area.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road, west of Allen Road, just before 6:20 a.m.

A male victim was subsequently located and rushed to hospital via emergency run. However he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

There is no suspect information so far.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators.