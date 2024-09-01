Male victim dead after shooting in Belgravia area
Police are pictured at the scene of a fatal shooting near Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road Sunday September 1, 2024. 9
Published Sunday, September 1, 2024 7:02AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 1, 2024 7:55AM EDT
One person has been pronounced dead following a shooting in the Belgravia area.
Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road, west of Allen Road, just before 6:20 a.m.
A male victim was subsequently located and rushed to hospital via emergency run. However he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
There is no suspect information so far.
Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators.