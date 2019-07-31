

Joshua Freeman , CP24.com





A male victim has been pronounced dead following a shooting in Cambridge Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to a call about shots being fired at a plaza near Franklin Boulevard and Jamieson Parkway at around 7:40 p.m.

"Upon arrival, police located a male with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased," Waterloo Regional Police said in a news release.

Police and forensic officers remain at the scene as they investigate the fatal shooting.

Police have not provided any information about arrests or possible suspects so far.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact investigators.