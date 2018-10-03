

Codi Wilson And Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male is dead after a shooting took place in Scarborough’s Tam O’Shanter neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue at around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was transported to hospital via emergency run from the scene. Det. Andy Singh told CP24 he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The shooting occurred near two high schools and while no injuries were reported at the schools, one of them, Stephen Leacock Collegiate, was placed in lockdown.

Insp. Joanna Beaven said emergency task force officers searched Stephen Leacock but found nothing of interest.

Three other schools nearby were placed into lock down or hold and secure to assist the investigation.

All schools were returned to normal operations at 4:45 p.m.

Concerned parents are being asked to head to the Agincourt Library which is being used as a staging area while police comb the shooting scene for evidence.

Officers said a suspect wanted in connection with this case has been described by witnesses as a male black with puffy hair.

Beaven said it is possible they are looking for more than one suspect in connection with the shooting.