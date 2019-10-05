

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male victim died of his injures and a female was wounded in a shooting in Newmarket on Friday night, York Regional Police say.

Staff Sgt. Aaron Busby said officers were called to Colter Street, southwest of Yonge Street and Mulock Drive, at 9 p.m. for a report of gunshots fired.

They arrived to find a male critically injured by gunfire and a female with a single gunshot wound.

They were both rushed to hospital for treatment.

The male victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at hospital.

Their exact ages are not yet known.

Busby said there were a large number of people out in the area where the shooting occurred.

The only suspect information he could provide was that officers were looking for a dark coloured sedan that fled the scene.

Investigators will be going door-to-door in the neighbourhood on Saturday to speak to witnesses.