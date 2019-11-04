

Joshua Freeman and Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A male victim who was shot multiple times at a strip mall in Etobicoke has died of his injuries in hospital, Toronto police say.

The shooting took place in broad daylight in the area of The Queensway and North Queen Street shortly before 1 p.m.

The male victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, but succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not released a description of possible suspects but said one person fled the scene in a vehicle.

Roads are closed in the area as police investigate.

The shooting marks Toronto’s 61st homicide of 2019.