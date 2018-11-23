

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A male believed to be in his 50s has been rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough early Friday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck near Glamorgan Avenue and Dundalk Drive around 5:40 p.m.

Paramedics said the victim was found suffering from serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police said.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.