Male victim in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 6:37PM EST
A male believed to be in his 50s has been rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough early Friday evening.
Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck near Glamorgan Avenue and Dundalk Drive around 5:40 p.m.
Paramedics said the victim was found suffering from serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police said.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.