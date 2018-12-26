Male victim injured in shooting at Brampton intersection
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 10:24AM EST
A male victim was taken to hospital after being injured in a shooting in Brampton Tuesday night.
It happened at around 10:35 p.m. at the intersection of Mayfield and McLaughlin roads.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
A suspect took off in a dark-coloured sedan, according to police.
No arrests have been made so far.
The intersection was shut down all night as police investigated the shooting.