

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim has been pronounced dead after a head-on collision involving an ambulance took place in Brampton on Wednesday night.

The crash happened near Queen Street West and McMurchy Avenue at around 8 p.m.

Investigators said an ambulance and another vehicle were involved in the crash.

The sole occupant of the vehicle involved was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

According to police, two paramedics suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.