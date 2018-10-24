Male victim killed in Brampton crash
The scene of a head-on collision involving a vehicle and an ambulance is seen.
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 9:29PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 24, 2018 9:33PM EDT
A male victim has been pronounced dead after a head-on collision involving an ambulance took place in Brampton on Wednesday night.
The crash happened near Queen Street West and McMurchy Avenue at around 8 p.m.
Investigators said an ambulance and another vehicle were involved in the crash.
The sole occupant of the vehicle involved was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.
According to police, two paramedics suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.