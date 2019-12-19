Male victim rushed to hospital after stabbing in Scarborough
Emergency crews attend the scene of a stabbing in Scarborough on Dec. 19, 2019. (Craig Berry/CTV News Toronto)
Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com
Published Thursday, December 19, 2019 7:12PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 19, 2019 7:17PM EST
A male victim has sustained serious injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough Thursday evening.
The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim “seriously bleeding.” Paramedics say he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
This is a developing news story. More to come.