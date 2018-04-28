Male victim rushed to hospital in serious condition after Regent Park shooting
A male victim was rushed to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries after an overnight shooting in Regent Park.
It happened on Oak Street near Sackville Street sometime after midnight.
Police say that six shots were reportedly fired.
No arrests have been made at this point.
Police say that the suspect or suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.
