

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A male victim has been seriously injured after a shooting in Aurora Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to Stone Road and Bayview Avenue near Wellington Street, around 9:15 p.m.

Police said the victim was rushed to a local trauma centre for treatment.

York Regional Police Staff Sgt. Dave Mitchell said the victim was shot while sitting iinside a black Range Rover.

Investigators are searching for at least one suspect in connection with the incident and say they may be in a small dark-coloured vehicle.

Mitchell said the vehicle may have damage to its rear tail light.

"There's a bit of evidence here that suggest the vehicle was involved in a collision with our victim's vehicle," Mitchell said.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.