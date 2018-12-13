Male victim seriously hurt in Thorncliffe Park shooting: police
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 9:10PM EST
A male victim is in serious but non-life-threatening condition in hospital after he was shot in the Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood on Thursday night.
Police said they were called to Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard at 8:29 p.m. for a report of a male who was shot.
They arrived to find the victim conscious and breathing. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Officers including a canine unit searched the area for two male suspects.
The first suspect was described as a black male wearing a dark hooded top and a winter coat. The second suspect was described as a brown male also wearing a dark hooded top and winter coat.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 53 Division.