

Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com





A shooting in East York has left one male victim with serious injuries as police respond to multiple reports of gunshots in the area.

The incident happened near Wakunda Place and O’Connor Drive just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

The male victim was rushed to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described by police as a white SUV last seen travelling northbound on Victoria Park Avenue.

Police say they have one person in custody and that they located one firearm following the incident.

There are two outstanding suspects who are described by police as black, standing six-feet tall both wearing dark hoodies.

This is a developing story. More to come.