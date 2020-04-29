Male victim seriously injured in East York shooting
Toronto police are seen at the scene of an East York shooting that sent one male to hospital. (CTV News Toronto)
Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, April 29, 2020 8:05PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 29, 2020 8:58PM EDT
A shooting in East York has left one male victim with serious injuries as police respond to multiple reports of gunshots in the area.
The incident happened near Wakunda Place and O’Connor Drive just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.
The male victim was rushed to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect vehicle is described by police as a white SUV last seen travelling northbound on Victoria Park Avenue.
Police say they have one person in custody and that they located one firearm following the incident.
There are two outstanding suspects who are described by police as black, standing six-feet tall both wearing dark hoodies.
This is a developing story. More to come.