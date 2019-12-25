

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male victim is in serious condition in hospital after he was shot outside a hotel in central Mississauga on Wednesday morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to Studio 6 hotel, in the Hurontario Street and Britannia Road area, just after 1 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds and a black Audi sedan riddled with bullet holes.

Paramedics took the victim to a Toronto hospital trauma centre for treatment.

A black running shoe and multiple shell casings were seen scattered around the bullet-riddled vehicle.