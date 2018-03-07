Male victim suffers serious injuries after east-end stabbing
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 6:05PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 7, 2018 6:56PM EST
A male victim is suffering from serious injuries after a stabbing in the city’s east end on Wednesday evening.
The incident took place in the area of Secord Avenue and Dawes Road at around 5 p.m.
Toronto police initially said the victim was shot, but later said he was stabbed.
No information on any possible suspects has been released so far.