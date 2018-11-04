

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after an early-morning stabbing in Scarborough, paramedics say.

It happened at around 1:50 a.m. a Toronto Community Housing complex on Glendower Circuit near Birchmount Road and Finch Avenue.

Reports from the scene indicate that two people were arrested, though police have not confirmed that detail at this time.