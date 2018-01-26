

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim has been taken to a trauma centre after a shooting in the Junction Triangle on Friday night.

The incident took place in the area of Bloor Street and Perth Avenue at around 8 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they found evidence that a firearm was discharged in the area.

One male victim was later located and transported to a trauma centre to be treated for his serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedics said.

One person has been taken into custody in connection with this incident after a foot pursuit with officers. Police said they are still searching for a possible suspect but did not provide any description.

Residents in the area were been told to stay indoors but that advisory has since been lifted by police.

Roads have been closed in the area to accommodate a police investigation.