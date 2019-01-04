

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male victim took himself to hospital after a shooting in the city’s east end overnight.

Police say that it appears that people in two separate cars were involved in some sort of confrontation at around 2:15 a.m. on Walpole Avenue, which is in the vicinity of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street.

The male victim was injured in that confrontation and took himself to Michael Garron Hospital, where he is currently listed in serious condition.

Police say that numerous shell casings have been found at the scene.

Reports from the scene also indicate that bullet holes from at least two different weapons are visible on several vehicles on the street.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting at this point.

Forensics officers were continuing to scour the scene for evidence as of 6 a.m.

Police are appealing to anyone in the area who may have seen something to contact investigators.