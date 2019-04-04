

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim, who was shot in Scarborough, is in life-threatening condition after he walked into a hospital on Thursday night.

Speaking with CP24, Toronto police Duty Insp. Norm Proctor said the shooting took place in the area of Finch Avenue and McCowan Road.

“At around 9:20 p.m. we had a male victim be dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound. He was treated there. From there, we were able to commence an investigation and locate a scene,” he said. “The preliminary investigation led us here and then once the officers arrived on scene they were able to locate evidence of a shooting.”

Proctor said the victim was later taken from the hospital to a trauma centre to be treated for his serious injuries.

No information on any possible suspects has been released in connection with this investigation.

“We are going to contain the scene and forensics will be in the area – they are going to do their work and recover any evidence that they can locate,” Proctor said.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation into the matter is conducted.