

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim has been taken to a hospital without vital signs after being trapped under a vehicle in Brampton on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place in the area of Williams Parkway and Howden Boulevard at around 4 p.m.

Peel paramedics said the victim was taken from the scene to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

No information regarding the circumstances that led to the male victim becoming trapped under the vehicle has been released.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as officers investigate the matter.