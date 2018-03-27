

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male worker has fallen off the roof of a building at Billy Bishop Airport, police say.

The accident occurred at around 10:20 a.m. at a building located on the island side of the airport.

The victim was unconscious at the scene but his current condition is not known.

Paramedics say that they responded to the airport but have not indicated whether anyone was transported to hospital.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, police say.