A male youth has been taken to hospital following a stabbing in Scarborough Friday afternoon.

Toronto police say it happened in the area of Brockley Drive and Lawrence Avenue East, just east of Midland Avenue, before 4:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a youth suffering from a stab wound.

His injuries are serious but non-life-threatening, Toronto paramedics say.

A male suspect with shoulder-length black wavy hair is being sought, police say. He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, black pants and black shoes.