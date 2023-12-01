Male youth seriously injured in stabbing in Scarborough
Published Friday, December 1, 2023 4:58PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 1, 2023 4:58PM EST
A male youth has been taken to hospital following a stabbing in Scarborough Friday afternoon.
Toronto police say it happened in the area of Brockley Drive and Lawrence Avenue East, just east of Midland Avenue, before 4:15 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a youth suffering from a stab wound.
His injuries are serious but non-life-threatening, Toronto paramedics say.
A male suspect with shoulder-length black wavy hair is being sought, police say. He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, black pants and black shoes.