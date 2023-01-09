One person, described by Peel Regional Police (PRP) as a male youth, has been transported to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday evening.

Police say it happened in the area of Hillcrest Avenue and Confederation Parkway at around 7 p.m.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time, however police say he was first taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a trauma centre by ambulance.

PRP say that Hillcrest Avenue is closed from Confederation Parkway to Anastasia Terrace while police investigate the collision and are advising drivers to use alternate routes.