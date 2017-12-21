

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





An 18-year-old Toronto man is facing ten charges after a high-capacity pistol and a sawed off shotgun were allegedly seized during a police search in the Victoria Park and Ellesmere area earlier this week.

Toronto police say that on Monday morning, they executed a search on an address in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

They allegedly found an IntraTec 9mm semi-automatic pistol with an overcapacity magazine, and a Remington shotgun with a sawed-off stock and barrel.

A suspect identified as Jordan Cole was arrested at the scene.

He is facing charges including possession of a prohibited device, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and careless storage of a firearm.

He appeared in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West on Monday morning.