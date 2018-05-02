

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





An 18 year-old Toronto man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly shot himself accidentally and then told police he was the victim of a drive-by shooting while in hospital for treatment.

Investigators say that on the evening of April 29 at about 5 p.m., police were called to Humber River Hospital.

A short time earlier, an 18-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound.

When speaking to police, the man told them he was shot in a drive-by shooting near his home.

Officers went to his home, spoke to witnesses and collected surveillance camera footage that revealed no drive-by-shooting took place.

“It was determined that the man shot himself accidentally,” police said.

Investigators allege the man concocted a story to further deflect blame away from him.

Police executed a search warrant on his home and allegedly located a firearm, an undisclosed quantity of crack cocaine and a large amount of Canadian cash.

The man was then arrested and charged.

Police identified him as Dwayne Lattimore. He was charged with offences including careless use of a firearm, public mischief, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on April 30.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 416-808-3123.