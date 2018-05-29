

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An 18-year-old man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was robbed and shot in North York on Monday night.

The incident occurred near Ranee Park, near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue, at around 11:20 p.m.

Police say when emergency crews arrived on scene, they located an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition but is expected to survive.

Police say a lone male suspect shot the victim, stole his cellphone, and fled the scene.

Investigators have not yet provided a suspect description but say the investigation is ongoing.