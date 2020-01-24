Man, 19, charged after stabbing outside Brampton banquet hall
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 24, 2020 7:24PM EST
A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing outside of a banquet hall in Brampton early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of the Pearson Convention Centre, located in the area of Steeles Avenue and Airport Road, at around 2 a.m.
Police said a large fight involving ten people broke out in the parking lot of the venue, police said.
“The suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim several times,” police in a news release on Friday.
The 20-year-old victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect, identified as Dilkirat Dhaliwal, was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Thursday.
Dhaliwal was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court on Friday.
Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.