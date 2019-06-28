

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 19-year-old man faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing at a home in Brampton on Thursday night.

Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Hansen Road North and Charters Road just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report a male who had been stabbed.

Paramedics pronounced a 45-year-old man dead at the scene. He was identified as Edmondo Samuel.

Investigators believe Edmondo was stabbed in the course of an altercation that took place in his home.

A suspect identified as Kevon Samuel was arrested at the scene.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any video footage from that night is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.