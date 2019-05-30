

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 19-year-old man is facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting in Roncesvalles Village on Wednesday night.

Police responded to the Queen Street and Roncesvalles Avenue area at around 6:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

No victims were located; however police did take a suspect into custody at the scene.

Alec Subero, 19, of Toronto, is charged with attempted murder as well as six firearm-related offences.

Police say that investigators believe there were a number of witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting and they are urging those people to come forward.

They are also asking residents to check their properties and notify police if they locate anything suspicious.