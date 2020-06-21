

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 19-year-old man has died in hospital after being pulled from the water in The Beaches on Sunday evening.

Toronto police Const. Alex Li said emergency crews were called to Hubbard Boulevard and Maclean Avenue after 7 p.m. for reports of a man in the water screaming for help.

Li said friends and witnesses told officers at the scene that the man was swimming between two breakwalls and was having trouble staying afloat.

Toronto Fire said at least ten people were searching for the man when they arrived at the scene. The Toronto Police Marine unit also attended the scene.

"The friends did try to help rescue this man and, unfortunately, could not. And as a result, (they) contacted emergency services," Li said.

Police said the marine unit located the man at around 8:09 p.m. His vital signs were absent when he was pulled from the water, police said.

Paramedics said the man was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition. He was later pronounced dead.

"We have no reason to believe that there's any foul play at the moment," Li said.