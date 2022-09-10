A 19-year-old man has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in North York.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. near Willowdale and Church avenues.

In a tweet, Toronto police said officers found a man at the scene “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.” His injuries appeared to be serious, they said.

Paramedics transported the victim to a trauma centre via emergency run.

Speaking to CP24 at the scene, Acting Duty Insp. Roger Desrochers said police received several calls from people reporting hearing the sound of gunshots near Willowdale and Church streets.

He said several officers along with paramedics rushed to the area where they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

Desrochers said the victim is cooperating with police.

He said at this time police are speaking with the victim and canvassing the area to determine exactly what happened.

“We’re still unclear as to what transpired here this evening,” said Desrochers, adding police believe this is an “isolated situation” and are not concerned about public safety.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-3200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.