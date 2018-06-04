

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 19-year-old man has been taken to a trauma centre after a stabbing in the city’s Runnymede neighbourhood.

The incident took place in the area of Dundas Street West and Windermere Avenue at around 10 p.m. on Monday.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was stabbed in the upper body but could not confirm the extent of his injuries.

No suspect information has been released in connection with this case.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate an investigation.