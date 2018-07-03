

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 19-year-old man has turned himself in to authorities after a 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the city’s east end on Sunday morning.

The incident took place in the area of Danforth and Greenwood avenues at around 3:45 p.m.

At the time, Toronto police said two men were fighting in the area when one of the men produced a knife and allegedly stabbed the other man multiple times.

Matthew Lidster was rushed to hospital from the scene in life-threatening condition where he later succumbed to his injuries.

On Tuesday, investigators said Paul Napolitano surrendered to police and was subsequently charged with second-degree murder in connection with this case. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Officers said they would like to speak to two women who were on the eastbound 300B blue line bus in the area at around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The first woman has been described as white with blonde hair who was wearing a black tank top. Police said she had a “verbal exchange” with a man at the back of the bus. The second woman, who police said was sitting at the back of the bus, has been described as white with brown hair.

Both women exited the bus at Castle Frank Station, according to officers.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).