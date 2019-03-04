Man, 20, arrested in daylight shooting in Brampton
Devon Ruddock-Brooks, 20, is seen in this image provided by Peel Regional Police.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 10:15AM EST
A 20-year-old man is in custody in connection with a shooting in Brampton last month.
Police previously said the shooting occurred outside of a residence on Yorkland Boulevard on the afternoon of Feb. 25
According to police, a female suffered non-life-threatening injuries after she was shot by a male suspect. The female was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
The suspect and the victim knew one another, police said.
On Sunday, Devon Ruddock-Brooks, a 20-year-old Brampton resident, was arrested in connection with the incident.
He has been charged with attempted murder and firearms offences.
Ruddock-Brooks is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.