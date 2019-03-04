

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 20-year-old man is in custody in connection with a shooting in Brampton last month.

Police previously said the shooting occurred outside of a residence on Yorkland Boulevard on the afternoon of Feb. 25

According to police, a female suffered non-life-threatening injuries after she was shot by a male suspect. The female was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

The suspect and the victim knew one another, police said.

On Sunday, Devon Ruddock-Brooks, a 20-year-old Brampton resident, was arrested in connection with the incident.

He has been charged with attempted murder and firearms offences.

Ruddock-Brooks is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.