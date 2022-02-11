A 20-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted five women during separate incidents in Scarborough last month.

Toronto police said the man went to a party at a home in the area of Progress Avenue and Markham Road with a 19-year-old woman on Jan. 20.

The man left the party with the woman and returned to his residence, where police allege he sexually assaulted her.

Police said the second incident occurred two days later, on Jan. 22, at a party in the same area.

The man allegedly sexually assaulted four women while at the party, police said.

On Friday, police announced that on Jan. 29, they arrested Toronto resident Jung-Tae Kim. He was charged with five counts of sexual assault.

“Investigators are encouraging all affected individuals to come forward and report sexual assault occurrences to police. Investigators want to ensure that everyone has access to support services, regardless of their decision to proceed criminally,” police said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).