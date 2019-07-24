Man, 20, faces attempted murder charge after Richmond Hill shooting
A York Regional Police badge is seen in this undated file image.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 11:34AM EDT
A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that left a man injured in Richmond Hill last week.
Just after 7 p.m. on July 19, York Regional Police say they were called to Yonge Street and Crosby Avenue for a report of a shooting.
Emergency crews arrived to find a 20-year-old male victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Investigators say a physical fight between a group of males occurred and one of those involved drew a firearm and shot the victim several times.
The suspect then fled the scene before officers arrived.
On Tuesday evening, a suspect identified as Yuki Abel Llanos of Richmond Hill turned himself in to 2 District Headquarters on Major Mackenzie Drive.
He was charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, carrying a concealed weapon and three other offences.
He was expected to appear in court in Newmarket for a bail hearing on Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241.