

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that left a man injured in Richmond Hill last week.

Just after 7 p.m. on July 19, York Regional Police say they were called to Yonge Street and Crosby Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Emergency crews arrived to find a 20-year-old male victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators say a physical fight between a group of males occurred and one of those involved drew a firearm and shot the victim several times.

The suspect then fled the scene before officers arrived.

On Tuesday evening, a suspect identified as Yuki Abel Llanos of Richmond Hill turned himself in to 2 District Headquarters on Major Mackenzie Drive.

He was charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, carrying a concealed weapon and three other offences.

He was expected to appear in court in Newmarket for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241.