

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 20-year-old man has serious injuries after a stabbing inside the lobby of a Scarborough apartment building overnight.

It happened at a midrise building on Parkcrest Drive near Kingston and Markham roads.

Police say that they believe that some sort of altercation took place between the victim and two to three other people, leading to the stabbing.

The victim was conscious and breathing at the scene and was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police say that officers are currently canvassing for surveillance footage and witnesses at the scene.

They say that they are also interviewing family members of the victim as party of the ongoing investigation.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this point.