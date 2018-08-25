

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 20-year-old man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition in hospital after he was shot in central Mississauga on Saturday night.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to Hurontario Street and Elia Avenue, north of Highway 403, at 7:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find a man in serious condition suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call 12 Division at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233.