

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 20-year-old man is dead after he was shot near downtown Oshawa late on Monday night, Durham Regional Police say.

Sometime around 10:15 p.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to the corner of King and Farewell streets in Oshawa for a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

They arrived to find the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was later pronounced dead.

He was not identified by investigators.

Three people in a nearby apartment building were detained on suspicion of involvement in the incident. A firearm was also located by investigators.

No charges have been laid.

Police say anyone with information about the incident should call homicide detectives at 905-579-1520.