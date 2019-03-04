

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 21-year-old man wanted in connection with three separate sexual assaults in North York has now been arrested, Toronto police confirm.

According to police, the first alleged assault occurred on Aug. 8. Police say a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a residence in the area of Four Winds Drive and Keele Street near York University.

The second sexual assault it alleged to have occurred on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 at a home near Sentinel and Cook roads. The victim, identified by investigators as a 21-year-old woman, was allegedly sexually assaulted while inside the residence.

Months later on Feb. 24, police say a 17-year-old girl was sexually and physically assaulted by a man at a home in the area of Finch Avenue West and Tobermory Drive.

A suspect was subsequently identified and on Feb. 28, 21-year-old Lamar Anthony Howe was arrested in connection with all three alleged incidents.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, sexual interference, two counts of assault, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, and twelve counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers.