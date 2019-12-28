

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 21-year-old man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly tried to evade police following a collision near High Park on Saturday.

Police said an officer was stopped behind a vehicle that became involved in a collision near Lake Shore Boulevard and Ellis Avenue at around 5:20 a.m.

The officer attempted to arrest the driver, who allegedly appeared to be impaired by drugs, police said.

It is alleged the driver pushed the officer into live traffic and fled on foot.

Police said the officer chased the man across the Gardiner Expressway.

The driver was later arrested following a “violent struggle,” police said.

A quantity of narcotics and a loaded and concealed Taurus 9 mm handgun was seized, police said.

Police have laid 18 charges against the driver, who has been identified as Josue Varela-Granado of Toronto.