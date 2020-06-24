

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 25-year-old man near Ryerson University’s campus in March.

Toronto police responded to the area of Yonge and Gould streets, north of Dundas Street West, at around 7:30 p.m. on March 21 for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He was identified as Toronto resident Mamadou Drame.

Police previously told CP24 the victim was involved in an altercation with the suspect before the shooting.

Earlier this month, police released an image of the suspect, as well as a surveillance video of the incident.

On Wednesday, police said Lashshantee Keslow, of Toronto, was arrested. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Keslow is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.