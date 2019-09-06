

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 21-year-old Toronto man is facing numerous charges, including human trafficking, after a shooting inside a hotel room in Richmond Hill on Tuesday.

York Regional Police said officers were called to a hotel on East Pearce Street at Leslie Avenue for a report of a gunshot being fired.

“When officers arrived at the scene, they determined that a firearm was discharged inside a hotel room during an altercation connected to human trafficking,” police said in a statement on Friday.

Investigators identified the suspect, who was arrested in Toronto.

Christopher Howlett is facing 11 charges including assault, trafficking in persons under 18 and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been victimized by Howlett to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Human Trafficking Section or Crime Stoppers.