

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 21-year-old man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after he was shot on a residential street in Brampton on Saturday evening.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to Desert Sand Drive, near Sandalwood Parkway and Bramalea Road, before 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find a male in non-life-threatening condition.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said they were reviewing surveillance camera footage from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peel Regional Police 21 Division.