Man, 21, seriously hurt in Brampton shooting
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 18, 2018 7:43PM EDT
A 21-year-old man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after he was shot on a residential street in Brampton on Saturday evening.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to Desert Sand Drive, near Sandalwood Parkway and Bramalea Road, before 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
They arrived to find a male in non-life-threatening condition.
He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police said they were reviewing surveillance camera footage from the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Peel Regional Police 21 Division.