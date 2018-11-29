

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 22-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in the lobby of a Richmond Hill apartment building on Halloween night has now been charged, York Regional Police say.

According to investigators, at around 8 p.m. on Oct. 31, two girls were approached by an unknown man in the lobby of a building at 45 Baif Boulevard, located in the area of Yonge Street and Weldrick Road West.

The suspect, police say, engaged the children in conversation and sexually assaulted one of the girls.

He then encouraged the victim to come back to the building later that night, police say.

On Nov. 24, the suspect turned himself into investigators.

The accused, identified by police as Toronto resident Pirasan Sanmugavadivel, has been charged with sexual assault, criminal harassment, and breach of probation.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.