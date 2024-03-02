A 22-year-old man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a victim while posing as a police officer.

The Toronto Police Service says the incident occurred in the Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent area on Feb. 23.

According to police, the victim was stopped by the suspect, who works as a loss prevention officer, in a commercial building.

The suspect then allegedly identified himself as a police officer, took photos of the victim’s government identification, and demanded money from the victim before proceeding to sexually assault them.

Police say that the victim was able to get away from the suspect and “fled the area to safety.”

The suspect has been identified as Md Mahi Sharia of Toronto. He has been arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer, extortion, and sexual assault.

Sharia was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail centre on the morning of Feb. 24.

Police said they are concerned that there are other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online.