Man, 22, arrested and charged in connection with June shooting in London
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 19, 2019 10:03AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 19, 2019 10:09AM EDT
LONDON, Ont. - Police in London, Ont., say they have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a shooting that took place in June.
Investigators say the man was arrested Friday and charged with multiple offences, including aggravated assault and careless use of a firearm.
The charges stem from a shooting that occurred on June 21 in the city's Old East Village.
Police say they found a man in critical condition due to a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.
The suspect is expected to appear in court today.